CHARLESTON — Many small businesses as well as hair salons and outdoor dining facilities will know this afternoon if they are given the green light to reopen their doors on May 4.
Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday the beginning of Week 2 of his “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback” plan to start reopening the state will kick in on Monday if the percentage of positive coronavirus tests to those tested remains below 3 percent today.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will post the final numbers for today at 5 p.m. on its website, a key metric the state is using to track progress on containing the spread of the virus.
That would be three consecutive days of it falling below 3 percent, standing at 2.64 percent at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
However, Justice also said that if it were to rise above 3 percent today, but as a result of more positives in a congregate setting like a nursing home that is confined to a certain area, the criteria of being below 3 percent may not have to be met.
If it spikes to 3.5 percent and if it is in a confined area, “then we will run the fire” and contain it, he said. “We may continue to go on with the plan in place.”
“If it is a community spread and we spike to 3.5 percent then we have an issue,” he said. “And we would pull back” on starting Week 2 on Monday.
The current week is Week 1 of his plan, he added, and on Thursday hospitals can, if they choose to and have the necessary resources like enough supplies, bring people back to work and start offering routine services again. Day care centers can also start opening this week and testing of staff is starting.
If Week 2 stays on track and those businesses (under 10 employees) and services reopen, precautions must continue, including staying at home with essential travel, working from home as often as possible, social distancing, wearing masks and, in the case of barber shops and hair salons, protective equipment for workers, with customers waiting in their cars as they are called in for service.
The temperature of each customer as they enter can be taken as well and they should also be wearing masks.
Restaurants offering outdoor dining services will limit customers, use disposable utensils and menus and employees will wear masks gloves.
He also said reopening is voluntary on the part of business owners.
Churches and funeral homes can also hold services after May 4, with social distancing in place and every other pew used as well as face masks.
The small business category for Week 2 does not include businesses in malls, which remain closed.
Justice said if the trend to stay below 3 percent for three consecutive days is also seen next week, then Week 3 of his plan would start on May 11.
Which businesses and facilities could open during Week 3 will be announced next week if the trend continues and each week after that with virtually all businesses and offices and park facilities open within six weeks.
Included in the reopening category for weeks three through six are office/government buildings, specialty retail stores, facilities at parks, gyms, fitness center, recreational centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas and all remaining small businesses.
Justice said he will announce which businesses can reopen a week in advance and also include specific guidance.
Justice also said there is no timeline on when visitation at nursing homes can start, movie theaters can reopen, sporting events and concerts can be held, or gatherings larger than 25 people.
The Mercer County Health Department released a statement Tuesday saying food establishments and child care centers that have been closed 30 days or more must contact the department before reopening.
“We are all very excited we have the opportunity to reopen West Virginia,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 Czar.
Marsh said the state has achieved “wonderful results” with the metric of being below 3 percent in positive tests.
“We are continuing to expand our testing,” he said. “We are continuing to expand our surveillance and for our hospitals we still do have capacity … We feel like this is the right time to do that.”
Marsh also said residents should keep up the good work of following precautions, especially wearing facial coverings.
Bill Crouch, DHHR secretary, said the testing of all nursing home residents and staff in the state is almost complete.
“That was a massive project, testing 123 nursing homes in the state as well two VA (Veterans Administration) long-term facilities,” he said.
As of Tuesday, 88 percent of those have been tested and the rest will be finished this week, he said.
Of those tested, 74 percent of the results have been received.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
