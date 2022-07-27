PRINCETON — Plenty of dogs and cats waiting for a home can be adopted for reduced fees this week during the ongoing BISSELL Pet Foundation-Empty the Shelter campaign at the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Dogs are available for $25 adoption fees, and cats are available for $10, said Director Stacey Harmon. Any animal that is fixed will have a waived fee. All animals will come with a free microchip.
The fee includes a rabies vaccination, first distemper/parvo shot and vaccination against bordetella (kennel cough), Harmon said.
The adoption drive continues until Saturday.
“It’s going pretty well, but we’re still busting at our seams,” Harmon said. “I’m completely full. That’s about 80 dogs and 30 cats.”
Puppy and kitten season, which bring a lot of new litters to the animal shelter, is one reason why it’s at capacity now, she said. People giving up their pets is another reason.
“A lot of people, when they go on vacation, can’t find anybody to take them; and they come and turn them in,” Harmon said.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring this week’s adoption event.
“They actually do four a year, so we will have another one to do,” Harmon said. “The last one was back in May. This is the first year we’ve participated.”
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
