CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — A waiting chair joined flags and a tower above a local highway Friday to keep reminding the public about the approximately 82,000 American prisoners of war and those missing in action who have yet to be accounted for.
Members of the POW-MIA Flag Fifty State Tour stopped at Cedar Bluff Overlook Park above U.S. Route 460 to install a chair and a new tower that will remind the public of the POWs and MIAs who have yet to come home. The POW-MIA Missing Man Chair symbolizes that “there’s a chair waiting for him when he returns home,” Jim Ray of the POW-MIA tour said.
The memorial chairs are being placed all across the United States, Ray said.
“As a matter of fact, they just placed on in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.,” he stated. “It’s a big thing. The Town of Richlands has one, too. We placed one there probably about a year ago. Actually, we placed one in Iaeger, W.Va. at the VFW Post there, and also we placed one a year and a half ago at Southwest Virginia Community College.”
The chair memorials help to raise awareness of the POWs and MIAs that are still unaccounted for, Ray said. Another way to memorialize them was added Friday evening to the park along with the chair.
“Today we’re going to be dedicating at Tower of Heroes. It has about 1,450 names of Virginia POWs and MIAs that are still unaccounted for. It’s like 24 (inches) by 24 by 24 in a triangle, and that thing’s going to be lit up, too, so at night you’ll be able to see the names in it. And it’s actually going to have wind chimes on top that will be ringing pretty much constantly. I think it’s 11-feet tall. And we’re going to be dedicating two marble benches that say POW and MIA on it, too.”
“The whole thing will be visible from 460, and that’s one of the reasons we put it there,” Ray added. “About 2,000 or 3,000 cars a day or so pass by there.”
Ray said the memorial effort is nonprofit, but local sponsors are needed when POW-MIA Missing Man Chairs are set up in a community. Putting one of the memorial on a site cost between $500 to $600.
“We have to have somebody to contact to get the ball rolling to get one put in,” he stated. “This is all nonprofit. Everything we do is for the POWs and MIAs.”
Ray can be contacted at 276-971-2102.
