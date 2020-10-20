BLUEFIELD — A local organization that provides activities for children is scheduled to reopen today after going into a 14-day shutdown while new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the region.
The Wade Center in Bluefield closed about Oct. 6 when a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19, Director Betty Brainerd said. The facility was sanitized after the case was reported.
“We did have one and as soon as we did, we shut (center) down,” Brainerd said Monday. “I immediately contacted the health department. Today is the end of our 14 days. We’re going to start making the calls today. We came back and did another through cleaning. We sanitized everything.”
The region’s school systems continued monitoring their students and staff for COVID-19 cases.
In Mercer County, the Bluefield High School volleyball team was placed under quarantine due to exposure to an official outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID-19, Mercer County Schools officials announced Monday.
Another positive COVID-19 case was confirmed Monday at Mountain Valley Elementary School, according to a statement from Mercer County Schools.
Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed, school officials said.
The cases reported Monday were the latest in a series of COVID-19 cases and quarantines associated with Mercer County Schools in recent weeks.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was still listing Bluefield High School and PikeView Middle School as COVID-19 outbreak sites.
In McDowell County, the health department confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s overall cases to 124 with 16 being active, health department officials said in a statement. The two new cases were attributed to community spread, and the 16 active cases were located throughout the county.
