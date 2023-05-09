BLUEFIELD — The Wade Center at 1400 Highland Avenue reopens its summer program for students in grades 1-5 on Monday, June 12.
In addition to reading and math practice, students will have art and music classes, weekly devotionals and playtime on the playground and in the gym. Field trips are also scheduled. The federally funded Summer Food Service Program will include breakfast and lunch. There is no fee to families, and enrollment is limited to 75 students.
A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months, Wade Center personnel said.
For more information about the Wade Center and its Summer Food Service Program, please call Betty Brainerd at 304-323-3777.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language) should contact the Agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at:
http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to the USDA by:
• Mail: US Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, DC 20250-9410; 2) FAX: 202-690-7442.
• Email: program.intake@ussda.gov.
The Wade Center is an equal opportunity provider.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.