Both the governors of West Virginia and Virginia announced Wednesday that they have approved the deployment of National Guard troops to the nation’s southern border in order to help address drug trafficking and other issues.
Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has approved up to 50 West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) Soldiers and Airmen to deploy to Texas for up to 30 days to support Operation Lone Star (OLS) as a part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) from Texas.
“In response to a letter requesting aid from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have approved the deployment of members of the West Virginia National Guard to help secure our border, reduce the flood of fentanyl, and combat the human trafficking crisis. Several governors are doing this because the situation on our Southern Border is terrible, and I want to make sure we’re doing our part,” Justice said. “So, I’m very proud to support our friends to the south. I know our National Guard will do incredible work, and we’ll wish them Godspeed to get home safe and sound. I thank them all for their incredible bravery and for stepping up yet again to answer the call.”
The WVNG members will work alongside the Texas National Guard and Texas law enforcement partners to detect, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity between points of entry. In coordination with the Texas National Guard, the WVNG will send the personnel in August and they will fall under operational control of the Texas National Guard Joint Task Force for OLS, according to the announcement.
The soldiers and airmen are all volunteers, Justice said. No units are being mobilized for this support.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also issued an order Wednesday deploying 100 National Guard members to the nation’s southern border.
Youngkin issued Executive Directive Four, Deploying Targeted Resources in Response to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact Request from the State of Texas to Address the Ongoing Southern U.S. Border Crisis, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.
Due to continued instability along the U.S. border with Mexico, including the increase in supply of illegal drugs and human trafficking, Texas made a request for assistance to all states and territories through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), of which Virginia is a founding member, according to Youngkin’s announcement. On May 16, Texas requested states provide military support to assist in managing such conditions. Per Gov. Abbott’s request, Virginia will be deploying 100 troops. Fentanyl and illicit drugs flowing over the border are devastating Virginia families and communities, an average of five Virginians die per day from fentanyl.
“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin said. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis. Following a briefing from Governor Abbott last week, Virginia is joining other states to deliver on his request for additional assistance. Given the intensive resource demands on Texas, the dangers posed by the fentanyl crisis, and impact of the border crisis on criminal activity to the Commonwealth, Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission.”
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., released a statement after Youngkin announced the deployment.
“Our country is currently in crisis due to the Biden Administration’s inability to control our southern border. Here in Virginia, we too feel the effects of the Administration’s flawed open border polices,” Griffith said. “Fentanyl smuggled over our southern border has devastated communities across the Commonwealth and continues to do so every day.”
“I applaud Governor Youngkin’s decision to deploy 100 Virginia National Guard troops to Texas in an effort to secure our southern border, combat human trafficking, and stem the flow of deadly fentanyl pouring into our country,” Griffith stated.
