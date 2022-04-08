Lawmakers representing the states of Virginia and West Virginia shared their reactions Thursday soon after Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. issued a statement soon after voting for Brown’s confirmation.
“I am so glad to have helped confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court and to now be able to call her Justice Jackson. Justice Jackson’s dedication to liberty and justice for all, her impressive list of achievements, and her excellent legal expertise will be of great value to the Court,” Kaine said.
“Justice Jackson will also be the first African American woman on the Court, and she will bring a Court that had never had a woman member when I started law school to a Court where four of the nine members are women,” Kaine stated. “Her confirmation is powerful evidence of the capacity we have as a nation to come closer and closer to the ideal of equality articulated as our moral North Star in the opening phrase of the Declaration of Independence and engraved over the Court’s entrance as ‘equal justice under law.’
“Justice Jackson is superbly qualified for this important post, and I believe that her knowledge, skills, and background – especially her work as a trial judge – will be invaluable in deciding cases that have an immense impact on all Virginians and Americans,” Kaine said.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also voted to confirm Jackson. In March, Manchin announced his intent to support
Jackson’s nomination.
“Today, I was proud to cast my vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Manchin said Thursday. “Judge Jackson’s record and career are exemplary. She has shown tremendous grace through what has been a difficult confirmation process and has proven without a doubt that she has the temperament and credentials to serve on our nation’s highest court. In doing so, she has bravely paved the way so future generations may follow in her footsteps.”
“In addition to her outstanding qualifications, Judge Jackson has a special connection to our beloved state of West Virginia. She shares West Virginians’ deep commitment to public service, love of family and pride of country. While I am under no illusions that I will agree with every vote Justice Jackson casts on the Court, I am confident she will make an exceptional jurist.”
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., also spoke after Brown was confirmed.
“Justice is served,” Warner said. “I voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as our next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court because she’s qualified, brilliant and honest. and for the first time in two centuries, the court will contain the voice of a Black woman.”
