WASHINGTON — Lawmakers representing West Virginia and Virginia spoke Thursday regarding the events of Jan. 6, 2021 at the nation’s capitol.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., released a statement Thursday on the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021.
“January 6, 2021 was a terrible day in our nation’s history, and it was a dark day for our democracy. We live in the greatest country on earth that allows us to express our opinions freely, but what occurred at the Capitol a year ago today was shattering to the American conscience, and it is not who we are as a country,” Capito said.
“Since this horrific day, I have been and continue to be supportive of efforts—through my role on the Senate Rules Committee—to make sure we are instituting changes in our security and safety measures to prevent such an attack from occurring ever again, Capito said. “Through multiple hearings, discussions with countless on-duty Capitol Police officers, coordination with all relevant government agencies, and a review of thousands of documents, Congress has and continues to take its oversight role seriously in investigating the buildup and fallout from January 6 in a bipartisan way. One of the biggest takeaways from January 6 for me is that we will not be intimidated and bullied. We live in the best country on earth that stands for great principles. We are going to live up to these principles as a country and make sure that we protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our country.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also released a statement Thursday about the events which occurred a year ago at the U.S. Capitol.
“There are days in our nation’s history that we will never forget. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt declared December 7, 1941 ‘a day that will live in infamy.’ On Jan. 6, 2021, history was made in the most horrific way and it will also be a day that will live in infamy,” Manchin said.
“Like many people, I remember that day vividly. The Capitol was busy as Congress convened to certify the results of the Presidential Election as the Constitution requires. Members of Congress and our staffs, Capitol Police officers, journalists, custodial and hospitality staff were here and doing our work to keep our nation’s capital operating so we could fulfill our Constitutional duty,” he said.
“From the Senate floor we heard shouting outside the chamber and were quickly evacuated by selfless members of the U.S. Capitol Police. At the time, we were given no explanation and only told that we must evacuate immediately out of an abundance of caution,” Manchin said. “But from our secure location, we watched in shock as the videos and images of the men and women breeching the Capitol plastered the news. Americans across the country and people around the world did the same.”
“One year later, we know without a doubt that the intent of attackers who stormed the Capitol was to prevent Congress from certifying an election for the first time in our nation’s 245-year history,” he stated. “Their intention was to prevent a peaceful transfer of power and to overthrow our government. The insurrectionists that day were violent, destructive and vengeful.”
“But they did not succeed. The Senate resolved to return to the Senate chamber and fulfill our Constitutional duty by certifying the election results. I am proud of the way we came together – Democrats, Republicans and Independents – to get the work of the American people done,” Manchin said.
“The Architects of the Capitol have repaired the physical damage – the windows have been replaced, the statues have been cleaned and the glass has been swept up. But the trauma of that day is still felt by many in our Capitol community. To the heroic police officers and members of the National Guard who put their lives on the line to bravely protect us: It is impossible to adequately thank you for your service.
“U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officers Jeffrey Smith, Gunther Hashida and Kyle deFreytag lost their lives in service to our country. We are eternally grateful for their sacrifice and our hearts go out to their families and loved ones as they continue to mourn such unimaginable losses,” Manchin continued.
“America is always at her best when we focus on what we have in common and put our country above politics. President Kennedy famously said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.’ As we move forward, let us each look for ways to work with our fellow citizens to serve our nation,” Manchin concluded.
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va. issued a statement Thursday on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“One year ago today, the world watched as a violent mob stormed and desecrated the U.S. Capitol in an effort to rob the American people of the sacred right to elect their president. Despite these insidious efforts, democracy prevailed due to the brave actions of the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and members of the National Guard who put themselves in peril, saving many lives and in some cases, losing their own,” Warner said. “It is my hope that we will continue to honor those who lost their lives by remembering that democracy must be upheld each and every day.”
“We must realize that what happened on Jan. 6 did not end on Jan. 6,” Warner said. “Efforts to sow doubts about the integrity of our elections are chipping away at the values upon which our nation was founded. As state legislatures across the country continue to exploit Donald Trump’s Big Lie to restrict access to the ballot, we must act to protect the right to vote and safeguard our democracy once more.”
Warner is a member of the Senate Rules Committee, which continues to examine the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Warner participated Wednesday in the committee’s latest hearing on the Capitol Police response to the attack.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
