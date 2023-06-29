West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multi-state coalition that is challenging the decision by some manufacturers to eliminate AM radio from new electric vehicles.
The 15 states, which include the neighboring Commonwealth of Virginia, argue the move to eliminate AM radio from new vehicles is detrimental to the safety and well-being of the public.
“This is absurd, to say the least,” Morrisey said Wednesday. “The public warning system relies on AM stations to warn people of an impending emergency — as we all know, when nearly everything else quits working, you can rely on AM radio to function when it’s needed the most.”
Morrisey said the 15 state coalition has sent a letter to trade associations representing electric car manufacturers — Electric Drive Transportation Association and the Zero Emission Transportation Association— addressing their concerns.
In the letter, the 15 states also argue that AM radio provides news and sports, as well as political commentary to large swaths of the nation. The states also argue that AM radio is of particular importance to rural communities where broadband or cellular access is either sparse or unreliable.
Morrisey said the National Association of Broadcasters reports that approximately 47 million Americans listen to AM radio every week with signals that even travel further than FM radio.
“Nearly 80 AM radio stations across the country are primary entry points for emergency alerts distributed by FEMA and the National Weather Service,” the 15-state coalition added in the letter. “These stations alone cover 90 percent of the U.S. population and ensure that state and federal agencies can quickly, dependably and cheaply distribute life-saving information across vast geographical areas.”
West Virginia and Virginia joined Florida, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah in asking the manufacturers to keep AM radio in new vehicles.
