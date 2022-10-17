By David Kirk
Sometimes, working in a trade job can be expensive.
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore is touring the state to market his new tax-advantaged savings plan, Jump Start, which will encourage technical college or trade school students to save money for future expenses on the job.
Last week, Moore stopped in at Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center to give students and faculty information of this new savings program.
Jump Start accounts can be opened by anyone, but the beneficiary of the account must be a student or graduate in a qualifying occupation, profession or trade.
Jump Start is basically a savings account that is tax deductible. Account owners can deposit as little or as much each year and can write off deposits from their income tax up to $25,000 per year.
The restriction is that the money in the account only be used for tool, supplies equipment, licenses, certifications or start-up costs related to the trade of the beneficiary.
According to Treasurer Moore, this program is the first of its kind in the country and there are already other states attempting their own versions of the initiative.
“We’re leading the way on there. We have additional states such as Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that are looking to replicate this program,” Moore said. “It is the first of its kind in the country.”
Just Start is similar in style to West Virginia’s other tax-advantaged savings plan, 529. While 529 is specifically for education expenses, Jump Start is for after the schooling is complete.
Jump Start also offers employer matching, where a beneficiary’s employer can match the saving put into the account and write the match off their taxes as well.
“There are a lot of benefits in this that could really be compounding,” Moore said. “This is really focused on the training and the work going on in the state of West Virginia.”
Moore was a trade worker himself before going into politics. He’s a trained welder and is familiar with the struggles facing young folks who want to start their own business after school.
His hope is that this will fuel the change happening in West Virginia’s workforce and economy while helping out folks who need it most.
“If we’re going to grow and strengthen the economy in West Virginia that means we need to grow and strengthen the middle class. All those types of jobs that we used to have in the state of West Virginia ... that have either been offshored or gone away,” Moore said. “We have to bring those back.”
The Pierpont administration in attendance were happy to hear the progress made by Moore and the support coming for technical school students.
Dale Bradley, Pierpont’s CFO, is aware that when it comes to support, a lot of the focus can be put on four-year institutions and their students. This initiative validates the work done at Pierpont and similar schools.
“This is important for community colleges and Pierpont because I’m not sure everyone realizes what options are available to them through a community college,” Bradley said. “This isn’t a second-rate education, it’s more about getting someone the skills they need right away to get them into the workforce. This brings a certain value to the students and the region.”
For more information on the Jump Start program, visit www.wvjumpstart.com
