By STAFF REPORTS
Gov. Jim Justice announced last week via press release that West Virginia’s general revenue collections for September hit $638.8 million, $192.8 million above estimates and 26.6 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
Year-to-date record collections of $1.527 billion were $427 million above estimate and 27.9 percent ahead of last year.
“We are only three months into this fiscal year, and we’re already at over $420 million in surplus,” Justice said in the prepared statement. “What this proves more than anything is that it is time to return this money in the form of immediate cuts to our personal income tax.
“Cuts to our personal income tax will put money directly in the pockets of hard working West Virginians who are battling inflation, not in the pockets of large corporations, like what will inevitably happen should Amendment 2 pass in November.”
Coming off a $1.308 billion surplus in Fiscal Year 2022 – the greatest year of revenue collections in state history – and all-time records for severance tax collections in July and August, September notched total year-to-date severance tax collections to an all-time record of $272.2 million, $224.8 million above estimate.
September personal income tax collections totaled $260.9 million. Collections exceeded the estimate by nearly $46.7 million and prior year receipts by 20.5 percent. Record year-to-date collections totaled nearly $608.2 million, an amount that was $75.1 million above estimate and 18.6 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
Corporation net income tax collections totaled $94.6 million in September. Monthly collections were $54.6 million above estimate and 53.6 percent ahead of last year. Record year-to-date collections of $102.9 million were $56.9 million above estimate and 36.7 percent ahead of prior year-to-date collections.
Consumer sales tax collections of nearly $147.7 million were $19.0 million above estimate in September and 6.2 percent ahead of prior September collections. Record cumulative collections of nearly $294.9 million were $49.5 million above estimate and 6.7 percent ahead of last year.
The Republican governor touted the news last week in a press release issued by the governor’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.