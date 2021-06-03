WELCH — Troopers with the Welch detachment of the West Virginia State Police are searching for a previously convicted sex offender who failed to update his registry information.
Larry Luttrell, 30, of Newhall in McDowell County, is wanted for the offense of failing to register as a sex offender, according to Trooper T.S. Rose.
Rose said Luttrell was convicted of his crime in North Carolina. Upon his release from prison he moved to West Virginia.
“His victim was a teenage girl,” Rose said. “His original offense was abduction of children. He was convicted in 2008.”
Rose said Luttrell did not complete his annual registration requirement.
“They have to come in and see us every year and update their information. He did not come in,” Rose said.
Anyone with information on Luttrell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Welch detachment of the State Police at 304-436-2101.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
