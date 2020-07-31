WELCH — A McDowell County man is facing various traffic violations including DUI following a pursuit near Welch which ended with a spike strip and a crash.
A pursuit started 5:15 p.m. Wednesday when Senior Trooper J.C. Woods attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray 1994 Dodge Dakota which was traveling left of center on U.S. Route 52 in Roderfield, according to the incident report at the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.
The driver, Lacy Steele, 30, of McDowell County failed to yield to emergency lights and continued south on Route 52 toward Welch.
Trooper T.S. Rose and Trooper K.M. Saddler deployed a spike strip at the intersection of Route 52and WV Route 103 in the Welch area, according to the report. The Dodge traveled a short distance and crashed into an embankment. Steele was secured in handcuffs and placed under arrest.
Steele complained about a neck injury and was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he was treated and released, and was then taken to the Welch detachment, according to the report. He was charged with various traffic offenses including fleeing with reckless abandon and fleeing DUI. He was arraigned before a magistrate and transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County.
