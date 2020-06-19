FAIRLEA — For the first time since World War II, the West Virginia State Fair will not be held this summer.
The State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors made the decision Tuesday, less than a week after saying it will be held, and announced that decision Thursday.
“When we first discussed moving forward with the 2020 State Fair, we knew it was a fluid situation that could change quickly,” CEO Kelly Collins said in the announcement. “Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 cases surged only hours after our initial announcement. After speaking with local and state health officials as well as community members, it was a hard decision, but the right decision to cancel.”
Collins was referring to an outbreak of the coronavirus at Graystone Baptist Church in Greenbrier County, not far from Fairlea, home to the fair.
As of Thursday, 32 positive cases associated with the church’s congregation had been confirmed. Other churches around he state have also seen outbreaks. Resurgences of the virus has also occurred in 10 states that have had aggressive reopenings, with those states recording their highest number of positive cases since the pandemic began.
On June 11, Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement that the fair, which was scheduled for Aug. 13-Aug. 22, would be held after weeks of speculation.
“The initial decision to open the state fair this year was based on thorough guidelines presented to us by local and state health officials in combination with low COVID-19 numbers in the area,” said Board Chair Ralph Warren “We understood the situation has now changed and the board felt it was important to act quickly. It’s difficult to make this decision knowing the financial impact the State Fair has to our state and community.”
That financial impact is estimated to be almost $14 million. Last year, the 10-day run of the fair drew a total attendance of more than 160,000.
According to the State Fair’s website, “The health and safety of everyone who comes to the fair will always be our highest priority. With that being said, we wanted to have a fair more than anything but it just wasn’t possible. There were many factors to consider; unknown attendance, financial feasibility, vendor and exhibitor participation, and many others. We made this unfortunate decision to keep the health and safety of West Virginians first.”
Postponement was an option considered, the website says, but vendors and businesses that make the fair possible are subject to year-long contracts as well as scheduled to be at other fairs and festivals throughout the year. Furthermore, market livestock animals would not be able to be presented at a postponed date.
Any ticket purchased for the 2020 State Fair of West Virginia can be refunded. Call the box office (304) 645-1090 to receive a refund. Concert tickets, with the exception of Jon Pardi, can be rolled over to the 2021 Fair.
The 96th State Fair is scheduled for Aug.12-21, 2021.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
