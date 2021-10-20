CHARLESTON — West Virginia saw an historically low unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in September, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday morning.
“This is an absolutely historic accomplishment that all West Virginians should be incredibly proud of,” he said. “Over the past few years, we’ve had many firsts and set all kinds of economic records. But at the end of the day, reaching a new all-time low for our unemployment rate may be the most important record we've ever broken. When you’re talking about jobs, you’re talking about people's livelihoods.”
“It is an historic milestone for us,” said state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch. “The economic good news continues to pile up.”
Gaunch said things like GDP growth (top 10 in nation) and high bond ratings are being noticed as well.
WorkForce West Virginia Director Scott Adkins said jobs have been added in two particular areas since September 2020: leisure and hospitality (tourism) with 6,000 and construction with 3,000.
The workforce is now at 765,000, he added, with 1,900 more jobs than in September 2019, before the pandemic began.
Justice credited the low unemployment rate and other economic successes to his administration standing behind the energy industry … investment in revamping the state’s transportation infrastructure through the Roads to Prosperity program, additional investments in the tourism industry and “sound overall management of the state’s finances.”
“If you just think about where we were before the pandemic, all of our numbers were really on the move. And then, when COVID hit, it was like a cannonball to the stomach. But we didn’t fragment. We all pulled the rope together as West Virginians,” Justice said. “There were a lot of naysayers out there that would have never dreamed that, within such a short period of time, not only would we be back to the point that we were before the pandemic, but now be to the point where we’re actually getting into all-time record territory for these numbers. It’s miraculous, really.”
West Virginia has also received or will receive an estimated $4 billion in federal funding since early last year, including $1.25 billion in the CARES Act and another $1.36 billion through the American Rescue Plan.
