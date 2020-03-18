CHARLESTON — The first positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has surfaced in West Virginia and all restaurants, bars and casinos in the state have been closed as a precaution.
Gov. Jim Justice said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the positive case was in the Eastern Panhandle. West Virginia had been the only state left without a confirmed case of the virus that has been declared a global pandemic.
“We knew it was coming, but we were prepared,” he said. “We should be concerned, but we should not panic … and live our lives the best we can. We should not be fearful.”
The closings are part of a plan that has been developed by those around him feeding him information, he said, and it’s a way to avoid people gathering and possibly transmitting the “terrible disease.”
Justice said he is offering a “pathway” to prevent the disease from spreading.
The way to combat it, he said, is “being apart from one another.” That means avoiding crowds and staying six feet apart.
Although restaurants are closed, they can continue to offer carryout service.
Justice said he knows this will create “all kinds of inconveniences” and have an economic component as well.
“Our nation … and our state is going to have to step up and keep you whole the best we can,” he said of helping employees who may lose their jobs temporarily and businesses that lose revenue.
But the health concern is “where I feel the most pain,” he said.
“The last days and weeks have been tough,” he said. “This is a serious, serious problem.”
But he said Mountaineers are strong, and can endure.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito released a statement following the announcement of the state’s first case.
“I am thinking of the person impacted by this virus and wish them a speedy recovery,” she said. “I’ve been in touch with Governor Justice, the White House, health officials, and others at the state and federal level consistently—particularly when it comes to raising concerns about our rural hospitals and the need for more testing kits in West Virginia. This is an issue I remain on top of and will continue to monitor as the situation evolves.”
Capito said steps are being taken at the federal level to provide as much aid in as many areas as possible.
“Recently, Congress passed an emergency supplemental funding package, which means our country is even more prepared to limit the spread of the coronavirus and treat those who have been diagnosed,” she said. “This week, the Senate will pass a second package, which will provide resources for testing, health supplies, and nutrition assistance, as well as sick leave for workers during this crisis. The Senate is also working on yet another bill that we plan to pass this week that will aid our economy, help our small businesses, and provide assistance to workers and families impacted by this emergency. I will continue working at the federal level, along with Governor Justice and others in the state to make sure we are doing everything in our power to help West Virginians and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Any financial help would be great news to Linda Fox, owner of Hometown Restaurant in Peterstown, a popular restaurant for eating and socializing.
“It (closing) is something that will be very hard and trying, not only for the business but the customers and employees as well,” she said. “We are losing money on food we have already bought and this is our employees’ only income.”
Fox said she will do what has to be done, though.
“There is nothing we can do about it,” she said. “But we do want to keep everyone safe and we look forward to returning when we get the okay from Gov. Justice.”
Fox said she is closing and not offering carryout because many of the customers are elderly and enjoy the socialization of dining, so she does not think she could do enough business to stay open just for carryout.
Virginia, as of late Tuesday, has had 67 confirmed cases, mostly in Northern Virginia and the Tidewater area, with one death.
Gov. Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver on Tuesday issued a public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters.
The order gives local and state law enforcement the ability to enforce this ban.
“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said Tuesday. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.”
Bellacino’s owns restaurants in Princeton and in Bluefield, Va. so is impacted by both directives.
Kodie Hylton, one of the managers at the Bluefield, Va. restaurant, said the Princeton store will remain open and provide carryout service.
But no more than 10 people at one time will be allowed inside the Virginia location to dine. The restaurant already has a busy carryout service.
Most fast food restaurants in the area had already switched to offering drive-through service only.
As of Tuesday night, more than 5,500 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the U.S. with 100 deaths.
