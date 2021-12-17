CHARLESTON — The first case of the Omicron variant has been identified in West Virginia.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Thursday morning during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the notification came from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) as the variant is spreading around the country.
“We now also join the ranks of almost two-thirds of the states…” he said of the new Omicron cases, adding that Delta remains the primary threat and is driving the current surge in many states that are seeing more hospitalizations than ever.
But the Omicron variant is “growing in West Virginia as we speak,” he said.
Marsh did not identify where the first case in the state was found, but he fully expects the variant to spread quickly.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force, said the CDC has not yet provided any further details about the case but they will be shared as soon as the information is received.
Hoyer also said the Omicron is extremely contagious and the number of cases in the United Kingdom is now doubling every one and half to two days.
“Certainly, we will see a significant increase in Omicron cases in the near future,” he said.
“We have never experienced a form of COVID-19 that can spread as rapidly as the Omicron variant,” Marsh said, adding that it is twice as infectious as the Delta variant inside families and about three times as infectious overall.
Both Marsh and Hoyer remain concerned about the possible hospitalizations that could be the result of another surge.
Marsh said Tuesday the state is “looking into the face” of another surge with Delta and then Omicron following, and hospitals could once again be overwhelmed with some, including Princeton Community Hospital, already facing a bed capacity issue as more Delta cases are coming in.
“We are in the bullseye, right now, of a very, very large storm that could be coming right at us and at our hospitals and communities and our citizens,” he said Thursday, adding that this is particularly troubling because of the state’s vulnerable population of the elderly and those with chronic underlying medical conditions.
Marsh said vaccines and boosters add protection with Omicron related to severe symptoms, according to studies so far, at about 73 percent, down from the more than 90 percent protection from serious illness with other variants.
However, just how impactful a Omicron surge would be is still not known as the current growing number of surges around the country, including border states around West Virginia, are predominantly the Delta variant.
“The single most important thing people can do is to get vaccinated and then get the booster,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
