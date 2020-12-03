FAIRMONT — West Virginia has received its 2020 report card on the state of its infrastructure, scoring straight ‘Ds’ in the five categories of bridges, dams, drinking water, roads and wastewater.
The West Virginia chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers unveiled its first-ever “Report Card for West Virginia’s Infrastructure” on Wednesday via a virtual news conference and the state’s near-failing grades are a cause of concern, said the engineers who conducted the study and made the announcement.
“It’s a snapshot tool for West Virginia’s residences, businesses and policy makers to engage in conversation about where we are and where we want to be,” said Dave Meadows, ASCE Region governor. “The quality of our infrastructure is an issue that affects everyone in West Virginia.”
The data for the report was compiled by a team of engineering students from Fairmont State University.
While the state’s grade of D is dismal, the nation as a whole didn’t fare much better. The U.S. collectively scored D+ in the five pertinent categories.
Meadows said the poor state of West Virginia’s infrastructure is worrisome on several fronts.
“Safe water for washing our hands, for instance, is more crucial now than ever before. We rely on infrastructure to keep us safe from floods, which are becoming increasingly likely because of more extreme weather than ever before,” he said. “We also know infrastructure fuels the economy by enabling businesses to travel over our bridges and highways.”
Rodney Holbert, past president of ASCE West Virginia and co-chair of the report card committee, announced the state’s poor grades across all categories.
“Using a simple ‘A’ to ‘F’ school report format, the 2020 report card provides a comprehensive assessment of current infrastructure conditions and needs. The cumulative grade for the report card for West Virginia’s infrastructure is a ‘D,’” Holbert said. “A ‘D’ means our infrastructure is in poor condition and is in need of immediate attention.”
West Virginia is home to the second-highest percentage of structural deficiencies in the nation, according to the study. Twenty-nine percent of the state’s roadways are listed in poor condition compared to the national average of 21%.
The engineers anticipate a slight improvement in road conditions in the near future because of the state’s current “Roads to Prosperity” program and the increase of West Virginia’s fuel tax to 35.7 cents per gallon, which will lead to an investment of $2.8 billion in road improvements over a four-year period, said Holbert.
The “Roads to Prosperity” program will fund more than 700 road projects across the state, fixing and creating roads and bridges. However, he said, much more is needed.
“While these additional revenue streams are great, they still fall short of our needs, which is why it is imperative that Congress extends the ‘Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act,’ which is a federal program that provides significant funding to support state departments of transportation across the country,” Holbert said.
The FAST act is set to expire in 2021.
The state’s roads woes promise to grow in the future, as travel is expected to increase.
“Maintaining and improving roads is only going to get more difficult. At current projections, the vehicle miles traveled per person is expected to increase 37% by 2025. This is a safety issue,” said Holbert. “In 2018, West Virginia’s traffic fatality rate was 16.3 per 100,000 people, much higher than the national average of 11.2%.”
Holbert said the COVID-19 pandemic has also negatively affected funding that would have gone toward road improvements.
“With less people driving, that means less revenue from our fuel taxes and less toll revenue,” Holbert said.
West Virginia’s bridges also are in dire straits.
“Regarding bridges, conditions are trending in the wrong direction,” Holbert said. “In the last five years, the number of structurally-deficient bridges has risen by 522. Over 4.5 million trips are taken by drivers over our structurally-deficit bridges every day.”
Poor bridges also hurt the state’s economy, he said.
“Roughly 12.4% of all bridges in West Virginia have posted load restrictions. This is particularly detrimental to the local and regional economy since these restrictions can delay freight transport and the shipment of goods and services,” Holbert said.
Not to be outdone, West Virginia’s dams scored a ‘D,’ too.
“Many dams have deferred maintenance over the years. A whopping 75% of the state’s dams have high hazard potential. Our dams face funding needs of over $900 million,” Holbert said. “A major reason for this high price tag is the age of these structures. The average age of West Virginia’s 586 dams is 53 years old. Most dams are built with an intended useful life of only 50 years.”
The state’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure are deteriorating.
“Each received a ‘D’ grade. With the state’s decreasing population, these sectors are struggling to generate revenue due to fewer customers around to cover the costs associated with maintaining facilities, which were built to serve more residents,” Holbert said. “As of now, 30% of West Virginia homes are not connected to a public water system, which is particularly concerning.”
Tabitha Lafferre, vice president of ASCE West Virginia, listed five items needed to improve the state’s infrastructure grade.
Those items include increasing transportation investment, implementing a common system of funding allocation, consolidating struggling wastewater plants, developing a water and wastewater bond program and increasing dam safety funding.
“Much more work is yet to be done to improve our infrastructure networks,” she said. “West Virginia needs to continue educating the public on the status of our structures and to continue to seek revenue streams across all agencies.”
The study looked at figures compiled from 2016 to present.
The Fairmont State University volunteer team who gathered and assembled the data included Matthew Barrish, Ethan Crosten, Lauren Johnson, William Kropp, Owen Poling, Andrew Simon, Hayley Taylor, Kevin Watkins, and Jerrod Young.
Meadows explained how to extrapolate the report’s grading scale.
“Obviously, an ‘A’ is where we’d like to be. In our report, we defined a grading scale and a grading for an ‘A’ is exceptional for the future. A ‘B’ is good and adequate for now. A ‘C’ means it’s mediocre and requires attention,” he said. “We need to try and improve to get to that ‘A.’ If we don’t try, we can’t get there.”
