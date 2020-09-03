CHARLESTON — State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said Wednesday he will not “get caught up in political nonsense” related to reports that teachers and schools are not ready to open next week because of inadequate supplies.
“There’s a bit of frustration when you hear folks go and say teachers and schools aren’t ready, and that happened today,” he said of the comments from teachers union leaders. “To say our teachers are not prepared is just completely false.”
Burch said schools have all of the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) they need and the call has repeatedly gone out to all school systems asking if anything else is needed.
During that process of communicating with schools systems some gaps were found that were filled, he added. “They have everything they need.”
In fact, he said 2 million face coverings are stockpiled and ready to be used and the National Guard is ready to help out and provide more supplies if they are needed.
Burch also said he has heard that some people may not know the plans for reopening schools next week.
Those plans are all posted on the department of education’s website, he said, including a statewide protocol of how to deal with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in schools.
One problem that did surface related to the supply side of computers has been solved.
“We did identify 1,500 student computers that were delayed,” he said. “They found a way to get those computers before the start of school.”
Burch said education officials and others have been working “day and night” to get ready and all state agencies have stepped up to the plate in a “time of crisis.”
Gov. Jim Justice also took exception to the criticisms of schools not having enough supplies.
Everyone in the state is “smart enough” to see through the “political garbage,” he said. “That is all it is”
If any more supplies are needed, the state has the money to get them, he said, adding that enough federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act was set aside to take care of any expenses related to that.
Burch also blasted the overuse of social media, saying he has four sons and he tells them to get off their phones and off social media, talking to people instead.
“You can’t make decisions based on social media,” he said. “Talk and listen … in person.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
