By David Kirk
CNHI News W.Va.
FAIRMONT — Thirty-four years ago, Andy Neptune started as a teacher in the Mountain State, now he’s the executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.
Earlier this month, Gov. Jim Justice announced a series of appointments around the state. Marion County residents were surprised to see a familiar face among the group.
Neptune has a storied career in Marion County Schools and has served the district for the last 34 years, the most recent 14 years were spent in positions within the central office.
He’s made the climb from coach to teacher to assistant principal to principal to administrative assistant. For the last several years, he’s served as the head of facilities and athletics for the county school system.
Neptune is already in Charleston and filling the position. Since being sworn in, he said the week has been a whirlwind.
“I really want to thank Gov. Justice for the appointment and I’m just so excited for this opportunity,” Neptune said. “I’ve always enjoyed being able to work on projects in Marion County and seeing the excitement and enthusiasm injected into schools when we completed projects there. Now I’m able to take that with the SBA and provide opportunities like that throughout the state. That’s such an exciting opportunity.”
His new position is a full-time commitment and will require Neptune to step down from his position in Marion County.
In his career, Neptune took a boots-on-the-ground approach to projects in the district. He was often on the job sites of additions or repairs and held personal relationships with the contractors and firms around the area.
Just last year, he played a major role in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement project at North Marion High, the expansion of East Dale Elementary as well as roofing replacements at several school buildings.
However, for his peers at the central office of Marion County Schools, the things they’ll miss the most are Neptune’s humor, diplomacy and interpersonal skills.
“On a personal level, so many people in Marion County have worked with Mr. Neptune in a variety of capacities and we do feel the hardship of his departure personally and professionally,” School Superintendent Donna Heston said. “For us at the county office, it’s been wonderful to see the administrative team step up to fill [Neptune’s] roles and responsibilities.”
While his departure is bittersweet, Heston wishes him the best.
“It’s wonderful to see one of our own elevated to a position that will allow him to help the entire state,” Heston said. “Anyone that knows Andy and has worked with him throughout his career, he bleeds Marion County.”
The heartache was not one-sided. The decision to uproot and step away from 34 years of history and familiarity weighed on Neptune too.
In the end, he hopes this will be an opportunity to represent his home as best he can.
“These 34 years I’ve given to Marion County have been the best. That’s home and that will always be home,” Neptune said. “This was an exciting move, but it’s been an emotionally difficult one. I’ve got a hole in my heart and I don’t know how long it’ll take to heal. That’s how much Marion County means to me.
“I just hope I can represent the pride I was taught, and the work ethic instilled in me at this level here in Charleston.”
