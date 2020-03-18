PRINCETON — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the state's second confirmed case of coronavirus has been found in Mercer County.
A release from the DHHR says that the individual is from Mercer County and is being treated at home. Further details on the patient are not being released at this time.
As of March 18 at 7:30 p.m., the DHHR says that the W. Va. public health lab has performed 148 COVID-19 tests. Of these tests performed 143 have come back negative, while 3 tests are still pending.
