CHARLESTON — Another four people have died in West Virginia from the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll in neighboring Virginia topped 300 Monday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 22,155 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 902 positive cases, 21,253 negative results and 24 deaths.
The additional four deaths include an 85-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female, a 79-year old female and a 95-year old female, all from Jackson County.
“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the DHHR. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”
Locally, Mercer County was still reporting eight cases Monday morning, along with six in McDowell and five in Monroe counties.
The confirmed cases per county as of Monday morning were as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (111), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (128), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).
The death toll also is rising in neighboring Virginia.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 56,735 people have been tested to date for a COVID-19 infection with 8,990 confirmed cases, 1,500 hospitalizations and now 300 deaths. That’s up from 277 deaths Sunday.
No changes were reported Monday morning locally. Tazewell County still had four cases, along with 12 cases in Buchanan County, which has been identified as an outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health. Giles County is still reporting four cases and Wythe County has 10 cases.
