The first month of fiscal year 2024 produced another budget surplus for West Virginia, albeit a smaller one.
The Mountain State’s general revenue collections for July, which was the first month of fiscal year 2024, came in at $7.7 million above estimates with total collections of $335 million, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.
That’s down from previous months, but still a “respectable” surplus, according to the Republican governor.
One thing that was down in July was severance tax income from coal and natural gas.
“Although our surplus this month isn’t as high as we’ve seen in the past, what this proves is that we’ve been minding the store properly by keeping our base budget flat,” Justice said. “We had phenomenal surpluses last year, and I strongly believe we are going to have a strong surplus this year too, despite the effects of Bidenomics at work with runaway inflation eating into West Virginians’ pockets. It’s the perfect time to mind the store properly, which is what West Virginians elected me to do and I have done.”
A decrease in revenue isn’t unusual for July, which is normally one of the slowest months of the year for collections.
Justice said some have called upon him to significantly increase spending, but he has rejected those calls in favor of maintaining a flat budget.
“This decision ensures that we won’t encounter the same budget shortfalls currently being experienced by states like California and New York,” Justice added.
The more than $750 million in tax cuts implemented earlier this year by the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature were based upon the state’s record surplus.
The governor’s office provided a break-down Wednesday of the July revenue picture, which included:
• Personal Income Tax collections for July were $13.9 million above estimate with collections of $145.6 million.
• Corporation Net Income Tax collections of $19 million were $8.5 million above estimate and 31.7 percent ahead of last year.
• Other major sources of general revenue for July included the Consumer Sales Tax, Insurance Premium Tax and Tobacco Products Excise Tax. The state collected $93.6 million in Consumer Sales Tax, $25.5 million in Insurance Premium Tax revenues, and $13.7 million in Tobacco Products Excise Tax.
When Justice was first elected governor seven years ago, the state was experiencing financial hardships. However, in recent years, West Virginia has been reporting a regular budget surplus.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
