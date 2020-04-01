CHARLESTON – Health officials in West Virginia reported 29 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in the Mountain State to 191.
As of Wednesday, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 191 positive cases, 4,384 negative results and one death, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The DHHR said confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1) and Wood (2).
So far no cases have been confirmed in McDowell, Wyoming or Monroe counties.
In neighboring Virginia, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,484 Wednesday with 208 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
So far 15,344 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Virginia.
As of Wednesday afternoon, several counties in Southwest Virginia were still reporting no cases, including Bland, Buchanan, Giles, Dickenson and Wise counties. Tazewell County is still reporting two confirmed cases. Wythe County also is reporting two cases.
