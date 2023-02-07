BY STAFF and WIRE REPORTS
CHARLESTON — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill.
The state Public Service Commission's order on the request for a nearly 12 percent rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of the companies' decisions on power purchases and fuel supply management.
An order in the case was issued by the Public Service Commission on Feb. 3.
The order states, "The commission denies an Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) increase until commission staff completes a prudence review and defers ruling on a motion for protective treatment.
When the rate request was made last April, Appalachian Power President and Chief Operator Officer Chris Beam said the increase was necessary due to the “steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months.”
After the rate increase was proposed, reaction to it was largely negative, particularly on social media.
The PSC held a public hearing on the case in Mercer County last year, where many spoke in opposition to it.
“First, I realize that rate hikes are required in every utility and I fully understand they are needed for continued service; however, they should be reasonable rate hikes,” Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer said at the PSC hearing held last year at the Mercer County Courthouse. "The proposed increase of 12 percent is unprecedented. It is the second requested increase in one year. On top of rate increases by water of 8 percent already this year, it is unfair to the people of West Virginia who are struggling middle class, low income, and elderly on fixed incomes. I see nothing of corporate pay raises being frozen or cut to offset the quoted need for revenue.”
Appalachian Power submitted the Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) request to the PSC last year for a $297 million upward adjustment in the ENEC rate. The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power. Had it been approved, the adjustment would have added $18.41 to monthly bills.
