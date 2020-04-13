PRINCETON — Local registered voters can start watching their mailboxes for postcards that will let them order absentee ballots in time for the upcoming June 9 Primary Election.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has announced that every registered voter should receive an application in the mail within the next 10 days to vote absentee on June 9. Warner and his Elections Division are working with all 55 county clerks to ensure voters receive the applications in plenty of time to consider voting an absentee ballot or in-person on election day. Applications should be completed in the voter’s own handwriting, and returned by mail, fax, or email to the county clerk.
Voters who have already submitted an absentee ballot application should disregard the mailing. Contact information for all county clerks and access to the application online is located at GoVoteWV.com.
“If a registered voter doesn’t receive an application in the mail by April 17, we ask that they contact their county clerk or obtain an application online,” Warner said.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said preparations were being made for June 9 voting
“We’re urging all of our registered voters to vote by absentee, but as it stands now unless something changes there will still be some in-person early voting; and we don’t know to what degree that’s going to happen,” he said.
The deadline for registering to vote is May 19, and early voting could begin May 27 and continue until June 6, Moye stated. The clerk’s office is also getting ready to handle large numbers of absentee ballot applications. Mercer County’s 41,455 registered voters will received a postcard application for an absentee ballot so they can vote from home.
In Monroe County, voters can call the county clerk’s office at 304-772-3096 if they have questions about getting a ballot application or registering to vote, County Clerk Donald J. Evans said.
“Absolutely,” Evans stated. “That’s what we’re telling everyone, to call us and make sure that they do get one.”
Residents can go to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website or Monroe County’s website to register. People who don’t have access to the internet can fill out an application.
“If they call us, we can mail them an application to register,” Evans said.
Counties are getting ready to handle the postcard absentee ballot applications.
“We are actively processing absentee applications to send out the requested ballots. We are also revising our routine election plans to accommodate for and process the huge surge in absentee ballots for the upcoming primary on June 9,” Moye said. “We are sending out the cards on the 10th of April, so voters should receive them in a few days.”
Moye and other county clerks have been urging voters to use the absentee ballot system.
“To reduce exposure and for the sake of safety, we strongly urge everyone to fill out the simple application, sign and return it promptly, postage paid,” Moye said. “We will then mail them a ballot to vote in the safety of their homes.”
Voters who are registered as Independent or No Party have to select which ballot, Republican or Democrat, they wish to receive and vote.
“In the absence of a specific request, a Non-Partisan Ballot will be issued,” Moye said. “These ballots are documented, secured and they will be counted. There are protections, and checks and balances in place, by law, to reduce any potential for fraud. Even though we have spent countless hours on address corrections and cross-referencing.....there still will be some post-cards that will be undeliverable.”
Mercer County voters who have not received their postcard ballot application by April 17 can call 304-487-8338 and 8339 to get one.
“The USPS has assured us that they are up to the challenge and I know that they are,” Moye said. “We all have to pull together and make some common sense decisions to stay safe, be civil to one another, and at the same time produce a clean and fair election in which everyone has the right to vote.”
Absentee ballot applications must be received by county clerks no later than June 3, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Absentee ballots must be mailed and postmarked to the county clerk by no later than Election Day, June 9.
It a good time for voters to make sure that their voter registration is up to date and accurate, Warner said. Citizens who wish to register to vote or who need to update their current registration can do so online anytime at GoVoteWV.com. The last day to register to vote to participate in the June 9 Primary Election is now May 19.
In McDowell County, election officials were not available for comment Friday.
