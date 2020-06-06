PRINCETON — Voter turnout at southern West Virginia’s early polls has been light, but county clerks were still expecting Friday to see a good overall turnout when early votes, absentee ballots and Election Day results are added up.
Today is the final day for early voting in West Virginia. In Mercer County, the polls were seeing a steady, but light, turnout Friday, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye.
“It seems to have been picking up today, though,” he said as he checked poll numbers. “We’re going to have about 2,500 early votes and about 5,000 absentees, so with absentee votes and early votes, it looks like we’re going to have a pretty good turnout. I’m going to say about a 39 percent turnout; that’s a projection. Given the circumstances, it’s going to be a respectable turnout.”
Mercer County has 41,540 registered voters.
Mercer County’s early polling places are located at the Mercer County Courthouse, the Bluefield Auditorium on Stadium Drive, Four Seasons Answering Service in Bluewell; and Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton. In Monroe County, early polls are located at the 911 Center next to the Monroe County Courthouse and at Peterstown Town Hall. McDowell County voters can go to the McDowell County Courthouse.
Early polls are open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monroe County’s absentee voter turnout has been good, Chief Deputy Clerk Jeremy Meadows said Friday.
“We have sent out 2,046 (applications) and we’ve received around 1,500 back. They have to be postmarked by Election Day. And then on to early voting; so far, that’s been a rather low turnout. Today we’ve had only 25 so far,” Meadows said. “During a regular primary or general election, we do about 100 votes a day, so it’s been way down.”
Monroe County has 9,067 registered voters.
Election officials in McDowell County were unavailable Friday.
West Virginia has seen many voters us absentee ballots for this primary election, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
In the last West Virginia presidential primary, fewer than 6,700 registered voters participated by absentee ballot, Secretary of State Mac Warner said Friday. However, over the past three months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, election officials throughout the state have worked together to educate voters on the safe absentee-by-mail option. Based on record absentee turnout numbers, the public education strategy proved successful.
As of the close of business Thursday, a total of 262,441 voters had applied for an absentee ballot. Of those, 191,346 had already returned their completed ballots. Absentee voters in this primary election make up about 15.6 percent of the state’s registered voters.
“West Virginia offers voters more options to cast a ballot than any other state in the nation,” Warner said. “Working with our county clerks, we are making sure that every option is safe and secure.”
The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Wednesday.
Warner said the focus now shifts to encouraging absentee voters to return their ballots. Ballots may be hand-delivered to county clerks by Monday, June 8, or mailed with a postmark by June 9. To be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by start of canvass on June 15.
Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks are now working together to encourage voters who did not vote by absentee to vote in-person during early voting, which ends at 5 p.m. today or in-person on Election Day, June 9, Warner stated. A list of early voting locations for each county can be found at GoVoteWV.com.
“We want voters to know that casting a ballot in-person will be safe and secure,” he said. “Counties have received guidance on how to disinfect polling locations, sanitize equipment, and properly run in-person voting. With state and federal health officials recommending social distancing, voters should anticipate lines that may appear long – though wait times should not be increased.”
Precautions are being taken at polling places, and voters are being encouraged to wear a mask.
“With record numbers of people exercising absentee and early voting options, we do not anticipate long wait times at polls. We also recommend voters wear a mask to protect others if they choose to do so,” Warner said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.