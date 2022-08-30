Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Monday was a mix of caution and optimism as the COVID numbers may rise more, but a plateau may be coming soon.
“It’s good news it may plateau,” Justice said in response to the state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh’s statement about COVID numbers. “We would celebrate any level of easing off. Maybe things are going to get a little better.”
Marsh said “we are not done with COVID yet,” but plateaus are being seen in some parts of the country and West Virginia usually follows suit.
Marsh also said an earlier prediction that COVID hospitalizations in the state reaching 500 by Labor Day may not materialize.
On Monday, the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) reported 328 hospitalizations, a number that has been fluctuating between 300 and 350.
The 500 patient number is important, state officials say, because it begins to challenge the capabilities of state hospitals to handle those and other in-patients in the coming months.
Marsh said a leveling was expected in hospitalizations, followed by a possible decline, but no one knows for sure.
“We are navigating the virus, not creating the future,” he said.
Justice said things may get worse before they get better.
“The odds of this cranking up and getting worse than it is today are pretty profound,” he said, with a holiday weekend coming up and kids back in school.
But Justice emphasized that people can live with the virus by getting vaccines and boosters, especially for those over 50 years old.
Marsh also said the new Pfizer booster that is geared toward the current dominant variant, Omicron BA.5, should be available some time next month.
James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force, said almost 50,000 doses will be in the initial batch delivered to the state, and the priority is to give the boosters to those in long-term care facilities, those over 65, health care workers and first-responders.
“We have been working diligently with the appropriate organizations on the ordering process,” he said.
On another matter, Justice said he will attend a ribbon-cutting this morning for GreenPower Motor Company’s manufacturing facility in South Charleston.
“This is a big, big, big deal,” he said of the company that will make electric school buses and create 200 new jobs now “with hundreds more to come.”
The school buses will get about 140 miles on one charge, he said, and can recharge in about 3.5 hours.
The facility will be home to the company’s all-electric school bus manufacturing operations east of the Mississippi River.
Justice also said another major economic development announcement for the state will be made Wednesday during a chamber of commerce summit meeting at the Greenbrier.
He did not give details but said it is “exciting” news.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
