CHARLESTON — West Virginia is now up to 100 Delta variant cases, and Gov. Jim Justice says he is ready to take proactive action.
During his virtual pandemic briefing Thursday, Justice said he was not yet ready to issue another mask mandate, but is moving forward with proactive emergency planning. That includes directing the state’s task force to evaluate the readiness of state hospitals and the availability of beds and personal protective equipment, along with the state’s nursing homes. He also announced a voluntary assessment study of antibodies in those individuals who are now past six months of their original exposure to the virus. He is calling that initiative a “booster battlefield assessment program.”
Justice said as of Thursday afternoon, 147 people were hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19 with 54 of those individuals in an intensive care unit.
“Half of our counties now are out of the green,” Justice said of the state’s color-coded county alert system. “It’s not good. That’s just not good.”
Justice, a Republican, said the more contagious Delta variant is the primary concern right now.
“I’ve got my safety off and finger on the trigger,” Justice said. “I’m really hesitant on whether to shoot or not. And I really, really think I see the enemy coming. In my stomach, I really feel like the enemy is coming.”
The number of active virus cases statewide has now increased to 1,758 — with the increase linked to the more contagious Delta strain of COVID-19 that originated in India.
There is emerging data which suggests that people who inhale the air where others who are infected have been are at a greater risk of contracting the Delta variant, Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, said.
“There is no question in my mind that this Delta variant absolutely is something we should be concerned about,” Justice added. “Not panicked about but concerned about.”
Locally, Princeton Community Hospital has not yet seen an increase in hospitalizations, but is preparing for that possibility, according to hospital spokesman Rick Hypes.
“It’s about the same. We are averaging around six COVID patients a day,” Hypes said Thursday. “It’s still definitely here. We are averaging about six patients a day. Some days it might be three.”
Hypes said the good news is that Princeton Community Hospital has not reported any new deaths in recent weeks.
If the Delta variant takes root locally, it could lead to more hospitalizations. Both those who are fully vaccinated, and the unvaccinated in particular, can contract the more contagious Delta strain. However, those individuals who are fully vaccinated have a lower risk for hospitalization or death from the Delta variant.
“That’s our major concern at this point,” Hypes said of the possibility of a surge of Delta cases locally.
As of Thursday morning, no Delta cases had been reported in Mercer County. There was one earlier Delta case in McDowell County, but the individual who contracted the virus has recovered.
Mercer County has seen a cumulative total of 81 cases to date of the U.K. variant of the virus, which also is more contagious than the original strain.
So far 25,096 people in Mercer County, or 42.7 percent of the county's population, has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
