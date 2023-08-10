West Virginia officials are mounting additional challenges to the Biden administration’s latest rules targeting fossil fuel generating power plants.
The state Public Service Commission has filed a 12-page objection to the new emission rules proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, calling them “unconscionable” and warning that they will result in the closure of more coal, gas and oil-fired power plants across the nation.
West Virginia also has joined a new 21 state coalition challenging the new rules, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Morrisey said the new EPA plan runs afoul of the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in W.Va. vs. EPA. In that case, the high court ruled 6-3 that the Clean Air Act does not give the federal EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
The filing from the West Virginia Public Service Commission warns that the implementation of the new EPA rules will result in future litigation. The commission said in a press release that the proposed new rules are an “end run” around deficiencies in earlier EPA air quality standards and “will result in the closure of fossil fuel generating stations.”
In the filing, the commission said the implementation of the new rules would be “exorbitantly costly,” and also would endanger the reliable supply of electricity. The filing furthermore says the EPA is implementing a “bait and switch tactic” that attempts to bypass the earlier U.S. Supreme Court decision invalidating the previous rules.
The new 21 state coalition led by West Virginia makes similar arguments against the EPA rules.
Morrisey said the Biden administration is incorrectly ignoring last year’s rebuke from the high court, which said the EPA should not use a narrow regulatory provision to force coal-fired power plants into retirement en masse.
“This proposal also strips states of important discretion while using technologies that don’t work in the real world — so it sets up the plants for failing to meet the standards dictated in the rule, leaving the plants with no other option but to cease operations,” Morrisey said. “This is designed to scare more coal-fired power plants into retirement — the goal of the Biden administration’s so-called green new deal. That tactic is unacceptable, and this rule appears to utterly fly in the face of the rule of law. The U.S. Supreme Court has placed significant limits on what the EPA can do — we plan on ensuring that those limits are upheld, and we expect that we would once again prevail in court against this out-of-control agency.”
The 21-states argue that the latest proposal violates the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision. Morrisey said Congress hasn’t given EPA clear statutory authorization to remake the nation’s electrical grids.
“That means the agency cannot sidestep Congress to exercise broad regulatory power that would radically transform the nation’s energy grids — and force states to fundamentally shift their energy portfolios away from fossil fuel-fired generation,” Morrisey said.
In addition to West Virginia, the 21-state coalition includes neighboring Virginia and the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.
The EPA argues the new rules are necessary to protect public health, reduce harmful pollutants and fight climate change.
