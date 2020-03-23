CHARLESTON — A judicial employee, for the state of W. Va., has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Supreme Court of Appeals, the employee, that works in Kanawha County, has tested positive and is hospitalized. This information was given to the Court of Appeals by the Kanawha County Health Department.
The release, from the supreme court of appeals, said that the court system is currently working to contact all individuals that the employee may have come into contact with.
At this time, W. Va. has 16 positive cases, 444 negative cases and four tests pending. Va., at this time, has tested 3,337 people, 219 positive cases, 32 people hospitalized and three deaths.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.