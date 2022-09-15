By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has joined a 17-state coalition that is urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
The coalition, which includes the neighboring Commonwealth of Virginia, is demanding that Biden take immediate action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths linked to fentanyl nationwide.
“This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly being funneled through our unprotected southern border — Chinese chemical manufacturers are making and sending the raw ingredients to make fentanyl to Mexican drug cartels, which are in turn making and trafficking fentanyl on an industrial scale,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Thursday. “But in the face of this evolving and significant problem, the federal government has seemed content to stand by. This is a matter of life or death and we need to treat it as such.”
The 17 state coalition sent the letter Thursday to Biden.
Classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction would require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration to coordinate a response with other agencies, including the Department of Defense — as opposed to the federal government only treating the substance as a narcotics control problem, Morrisey said in a prepared statement.
More than 75,000 Americans died from overdose of synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, in the 12-month period ending in February 2022, according to the attorney general's office. Fentanyl is now the No. 1 killer of adults aged 18-45.
Due to the low cost of production, inherent lethality and vast availability of the substance, fentanyl would be an ideal choice for bad actors to use as a chemical weapon, the 17 state attorneys general warn in the letter to Biden.
“Just two milligrams of fentanyl is needed to kill an adult, and it can easily be placed in other substances," the attorneys general wrote in the letter to Biden. "In fact, it already is — according to reports, at least one-third of illicitly manufactured pills are contaminated with fentanyl. In addition … fentanyl has already been used as a weapon. The threat of a state enemy using this drug to do harm to the American people cannot be understated."
In addition to West Virginia and Virginia, the coalition includes Florida, Connecticut, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and the U.S. territory of Guam.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.