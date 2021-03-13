CHARLESTON — A team of state epidemiologists is busy working to find out how 165 COVID-19-related deaths recently discovered in West Virginia were not reported, and what to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the process has already found three cases of the original unreported 168 deaths were duplicate errors, which is why the number dropped to 165.
It’s a “quality assurance” process, she said, and is done manually with death certificates and death reports. The failure of 30 hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities around the state to file those death reports is the main reason for the undercount.
Amjad said the manual process an “epi team” is now conducting is deliberate and will take some time as they cross-check data.
“Right now, it’s about double checking records,” she said, to learn if they (the deaths) were reported. “We want to make sure those are vetted accurately.”
They will go through all death certificates with the facilities, she said of the epi team, and there have already been a “lot of phone calls” with those facilities involved and a lot of concern expressed from personnel at the facilities.
“Everyone wants to do the right thing,” she said. “Everyone wants to report accurately.”
The process is also about making sure everyone involved at the facilities is educated on what the protocol is.
Amjad said more detailed information on what happened and how it happened will be released when the findings are complete.
“We also want to make sure that we’re very transparent with the public; to make sure that we’re properly reporting the information to the public accurately.” she said. “Getting proper information to the public and being transparent is what we strive for, and we also want to make sure that we get this out there as quickly as possible.”
Justice read the age, gender and county of residence of the 165 on Friday as well as eight more who had died since Wednesday.
On a positive note, he also reviewed the ever-improving COVID statistics, saying the daily positivity rate has now fallen to 2.79 percent and the active cases stand at 5,280, dropping for the 55th consecutive day.
Only 159 people are now hospitalized because of COVID, down from a high of 818 in early January.
Most counties in the state are now green on the County Alert System map.
Justice said more than 600,000 doses of the COVID vaccine had been administered as of Friday with 55 percent of residents 65 and over receiving at least the first shot.
A coordinated effort continues to reach those who have not year registered for a vaccine, he said, urging residents 65 and over to register online at vaccinate.wv.gov. or call 1-833-734-0965.
Justice also commented on the $1.9 billion stimulus package that was signed by Pres. Joe Biden Thursday, injecting some criticism of the plan.
Before it passed, Justice said such a large plan is needed, saying, “I truly think our nation right now needs to step up in a bigger way and move forward. Going bold is no big deal. You go bold.”
He also said he doesn’t see adding to the national debt as an impediment. “Trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible at this point in time ... if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?”
But on Friday, he said the package contained money for pet projects, funds to bail out pension plans and it “got out of control.”
“I’m glad we went big,” he said. “I am not happy that we threw money away.”
