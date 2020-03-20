By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said in a press conference Thursday that he was tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and it was negative.
Justice said someone brought to his attention a photo taken weeks ago with the person in the Eastern Panhandle who tested positive for the virus, the first positive test in the state. Since then, a case in Mercer County tested positive.
“It was an event on Feb. 15,” he said of the contact with the positive case, adding that hugs were exchanged with the man and his wife because of a grant being awarded.
Justice self-quarantined until he was tested and results received.
West Virginia has five confirmed cases of the virus, health officials said. Two cases were reported Thursday in Tucker County and one in Monongalia County. Health officials said all three new cases were travel-related.
The other positive case reported earlier this week is in Mercer County. As of Thursday, state officials said 237 people have been tested for the virus, with 219 negatives, 13 tests pending and the five positives.
In other developments Thursday, Justice said all barbershops, nail salons and hair dresser businesses should shut their doors to minimize close contact.
He also announced that after speaking to Pres. Donald Trump Wednesday and requesting swabs and other items needed, “in 45 minutes we got confirmation the stuff is on the way.”
More testing is planned as well.
“Today, we are dramatically stepping up our testing with our commercial labs,” he said.
Another development has been the purchase of 100,000 N95 surgical masks from a private business in the state. About 70,000 will go to first-responders and medical personnel with the Department of Health and Human Resources administering the rest when they are needed.
The $575,000 cost is from the Governor’s contingency fund, he said, but it should be reimbursed by the federal government.
“In addition to that, the National Guard helped us in the purchase of 275 sets of highly protective suits” to help prevent any exposure in a high-risk situation, he said. “We are really happy to have pulled that off because it gives us an extra layer of protection.”
Justice also said some “bumps” in the public school program to feed all students have surfaced, especially concerning people who are on the job with a level of exposure concern.
“We are working through these bumps,” he said, adding that the kids must be fed.
“We will some way, somehow, keep the supply lines open to keep the kids fed,” he said.
Justice also said unemployment benefits are available for those impacted by job loss, with obstacles like a week-long waiting period to receive a check waived.
Those who need the benefit can apply online at workforce.wv.org.
Another issue that has surfaced is what to do about gatherings a funerals.
“We absolutely have to have some level of closure and mourning,” he said, adding that whether it’s for the immediate family or open to others is a decision made by families, not him.
Justice said the advice he gives it to “keep your distance” from others when paying last respects and follow the guidelines to avoid contact and wash hands.
Some funeral homes are offering an online broadcast option in addition to the normal funeral service.
“Embrace our moment in time,” he said of the pandemic. “No living West Virginian has been through this before,” and if protocol is not followed, “many will die.”
