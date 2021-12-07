CHARLESTON — West Virginia has been granted another preliminary injunction against a federal vaccine mandate.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said West Virginia, and a six-state coalition,have succeeded in blocking the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
Morrisey, a Republican, called Tuesday’s preliminary injunction another “important victory for personal freedom.”
A federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, delaying the mandate from taking effect.
“I’m pleased that the courts continue to take a stand against unlawful vaccine mandates and side with personal freedoms,” Morrisey said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “All citizens – including federal contractors and their employees – have the right to make their own decisions about whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”
West Virginia joined Georgia in filing suit along with attorneys general in Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina and Utah in November in response to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement placed on federal contractors.
The lawsuit filed by the six-state coalition seeks to stop Biden, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force and other federal entities from enforcing the mandate on any federal contracting agency, subcontractor, and employee of the states.
Morrisey said the lawsuit argues Biden, and other defendands, acted unlawfully in many ways, including overstepping their constitutional authority, violating the separation of powers as set forth in the Tenth Amendment, and violating the Spending Clause of the United States Constitution.
Tuesday’s ruling was the latest victory by West Virginia against the various federal vaccine mandates ordered by Biden.
Last week, a federal injunction was issued by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana that blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.
West Virginia was part of an 11-state coalition which argued that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate on facilities that receive federal funding exceeded the agency’s statutory authority and violated the Social Security Act’s prohibition on regulations that control the hiring and firing of health care workers. Morrisey said the Biden administration’s rule also violates multiple federal laws, clauses and doctrines and the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
West Virginia also is part of a 21-state coalition that is challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses with 100 or more employees. While that rule has been temporarily blocked a federal appeals court, the court has not yet issued a final decision in the case.
