W.Va. gov says economy is rosy, but doubters not buying that

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Gov. Justice has told people for years that they need only look at the lines at Dairy Queen to see how much the state's economy has improved since he took office. Heading into a 2020 reelection campaign, the billionaire Republican governor has been on a highlight tour where he has repeatedly told the public that the state's job numbers are the best in a decade.