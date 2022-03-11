By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
For the first time since July of 2021, the number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have fallen below 1,500, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
While the pandemic isn’t over, numbers are still moving in the right direction for the Mountain State, Justice said during a virtual pandemic briefing.
“The cumulative rate is still coming down slow,” Justice said. “There is only 312 people hospitalized, but that’s 312 too many. We have 53 of our 55 counties now in the green.”
The state reported 469 new COVID-19 cases Friday — so transmission of the virus is continuing but at a rate that is slower from previous weeks. Active cases statewide Friday stood at 1,432, which also is significantly lower from recent weeks. Hospitalizations also are down from last month. Of the 312 hospitalizations reported Friday, 128 were individuals who are vaccinated with another 184 being individuals who are unvaccinated.
Locally, numbers also continue to improve.
Mercer County, as of Friday, was down to 60 active virus cases. The county has reported 95 new virus cases in the last seven days. That too is down significantly from recent weeks, when hundreds of cases in the county were considered active.
McDowell County is now down to 31 active virus cases and Monroe County was reporting only 14 active COVID cases Friday.
All of the southern West Virginia counties are now green on the state’s county alert map, which is reflective of the improving conditions.
However, state officials cautioned Friday during the virtual briefing that the pandemic is not over, and that state residents should not let their guard down.
Justice is still advocating for vaccine booster shots.
“I remind you a thousand times about your booster shot,” Justice said. “You need to get those.”
Friday’s briefing occurred on the second anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global pandemic from COVID-19.
“I don’t know how many briefings (we’ve done), but by the blessing of the good Lord, I haven’t missed one yet,” Justice said of the two-year anniversary of the pandemic declaration. “But at the same time I look at the great job all of these people around me have done. I hate it so bad that we’ve lost 6,550 people in the state of West Virginia. I hate that. But it could have been a lot worse.”
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch also warned state residents that the pandemic is not yet over.
“We are not there yet,” Crouch said. “We still have this virus to deal with. We still have many positive cases.’
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.