CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) backtracked Friday, a little over an hour after announcing the state's first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.
The DHHR is now reporting that the individual initially reported as dead is, in fact, alive.
According to the DHHR, Michael Hicks, CEO of the Sundale Long Term Care Center, issued the following statement:
"Last night Sundale Long Term Care home reported that a resident from our facility died. We have since learned that this individual did not pass away, as we originally believed. The individual has COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized in critical condition at a local hospital."
In the statement, Hicks said," We sincerely apologize for the confusion and the erroneous reporting that was related to the local health department, Monongalia County Health Department, and ultimately to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, which reported the death in an official capacity."
