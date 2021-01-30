PRINCETON — New COVID-19 deaths were reported locally Friday while West Virginia’s overall death toll exceeded 2,000, but residents found encouragement as a vaccination clinic delivered their second doses.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday that the Mountain State’s COVID-19 deaths had reached 2,006. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported that a 69-year-old male and a 57-year-old female had died in Mercer County, bring the county’s total number of deaths to 90. A 74-year-old male had passed away in McDowell County, bringing the total there to 14 deaths.
In Virginia, Bland County and Giles County each had a new death, according to the Virginia Department of Health. This brought Bland County’s total to nine deaths and raised Giles County’s total to seven deaths.
Vaccination efforts continued Friday. People preregistered for their booster shot started arriving Friday morning at the new Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center located at 704 Maple Street off Stafford Drive in Princeton. Friday’s clinic was for people who had received their first shot on Jan. 7 and 8.
A vaccination clinic serving people who have preregistered for their first vaccine dose will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the same location.
Arrivals at Friday’s clinic parked their vehicles outside the Karen Preservati Center and came inside where they lined up in the banquet hall for their shots. Wheelchairs were available for elderly recipients who needed them, and some parking spaces were allotted for people who could not leave their vehicles. Clinic personnel came out to vaccinate them there.
After patients received their booster vaccinations, volunteers escorted them to the center’s auditorium where they could wait about 15 minutes to make sure they did not suffer any adverse reactions. They sat at long desks designed for students and socialized while televisions played in the background.
“It’s pretty nice,” Barbara Hale, 84, of Princeton said about getting her vaccination indoors. “It’s great. The parking was good. We lined up, and that was good, too. The line was okay. “ She looked to her friend. “What do you think, Bonnie?”
“I think it was real smooth,” 88-year-old Bonnie Hill of Princeton agreed.
Hale and Hill said that they arrived early that morning. They were in the parking lot well before the doors were scheduled to open.
“We were here about 7:20 (a.m.) or something like that,” Hale recalled.
“We were the first here,” Hill said.
Not far away, Korean War veteran Tom C. Workman, 87, of Princeton said the indoor clinic was well organized.
“Well, you got a good place to sit down and you didn’t have to wait in line long,” he said. “The people are real friendly, too.”
Retired fire chief J.W. Howell of Princeton was waiting his 15 minutes with Workman.
“I like it, that it’s inside where it’s warm,” Howell stated. “Stacey (Hicks) and the paramedics are doing a good job.”
Stacey Hicks, CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad and a Mercer County Board of Health member, said the clinic opened about 20 minutes early. About 75 people were in the parking lot already. The goal Friday was to get a second dose to 488 people.
“We know we had a lot of people come in a little bit early,” he recalled later. “It was a bi of a rush, but it’s going really well.”
Doing the vaccinations indoors is safer for both the elderly recipients and the volunteers because they are less exposed to the cold and the possibility of catching pneumonia, Hicks said. People moved quickly through the line, went to tables were practical nursing students with the Mercer County Technical Education Center gave them their shots, and then went to the auditorium to wait 15 minutes before leaving.
“You couldn’t get a McDonald’s cheeseburger that fast,” Hicks told a man heading for the auditorium.
Roger Topping, vice chairman of the Mercer County Board of Health and the clinic’s logistics chairman, said Friday’s clinic was the first one administering second vaccine doses. The county health department, Bluestone Health Care Association and Princeton Community Hospital have been partnering it provide the clinics. Having the Preservati Center as a venue was very helpful as well.
“Definitely, we need to thank the Princeton Rescue Squad,” Topping said as the clinic continued. “Certainly, you can see how nice it is in here.”
As the clinic continued, the first surge of patients departed. The first group had been scheduled to arrive between 9 a.m. and noon, and others were coming between noon and 3 p.m., then 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. New arrivals continued to like the clinic’s organization.
“Oh,I think it’s wonderful,” 92-year-old Pearl Hamby of Princeton said. “They had it well organized and their lines were very smooth. I can’t stand long, but the line was very smooth. I got to socialize a little bit, too, and I met a lot of my friends.”
Many of the vaccine recipients were visiting the Karen Preservati Center for the first time. Hicks said that donors have contributed about $2.2 million for its construction, but it costed $3.5 million. Donations are still being accepted.
Donations can be sent to the Princeton Rescue Squad Building Fund, 701 Stafford Drive, Princeton WV 24740.
