CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported two more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday and McDowell County saw its sixth positive test.
The seventh COVID-19 associated death is 25-year-old Teddy Nelson, the state’s youngest victim yet, from Logan County, and the eighth is an 80-year old woman from Monongalia County.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of Sunday evening, eight had died and the positive cases surpassed the 600 mark to 611.
There have been 16,257 residents tested for COVID-19, with 611 positive, 15,646 negative and eight deaths, the DHHR said in its report Sunday afternoon. Its next report is scheduled for this morning.
“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR, in a statement after the Sunday report.
McDowell County also reported its sixth positive today and Summers County now has a positive test.
The McDowell County case has no known connection to any of the five previous cases and appears to be travel related, officials with the county Health Department said.
“This individual is currently quarantined at home, and the Health Department is working to identify all the individual’s contacts,” officials said. “Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the Health Department.”
Mercer County’s eighth case was confirmed Friday, with Monroe still showing one positive case, Tazewell County four, Giles County three and Buchanan County two.
The DHHR released this list of West Virginia counties and confirmed positive tests:
Barbour (4), Berkeley (92), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (23), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (27), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (34), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).
As of Sunday, Virginia was reporting 5,274 positive cases with 141 deaths, with a total of 39,985 tested and 872 hospitalizations.
