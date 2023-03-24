West Virginia is cracking down on speeders and reckless drivers in work zones.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday extra law enforcement will be watching work zone areas closely and try to stop needless, and sometimes deadly, incidents.
During 2022, the state saw 800 crashes in work zones, he said, resulting in eight deaths and 276 injuries.
“They deserve to go home to their families,” Justice said of the Department of Highway employees and construction workers who build, upgrade and maintain state highways.
The speed limit is 55 in work zones, he said, and a lot of work is going on all around the state, and law enforcement will especially hit troublesome areas, like work zones on interstates.
Jimmy Wriston, Secretary of the state Dept. of Transportation, said work zone safety is a priority and too many crashes are happening.
“People need to pay attention and stop speeding in work zones,” he said. “Distracted driving and speeding are the main causes of accidents … Put that phone down.”
The {span}National Safety Council estimates that 26 percent of all car crashes involve cell phones.{/span}
Wriston said the state is going to use “everything at our disposal,” teaming with law enforcement and the DOT traffic division to patrol work zones.
“We are going to complete a statewide work zone safety plan,” he said, “and document things we tried, things we are going to do and the results.”
Wriston said the commitment is to have “zero fatalities in work zones.”
“We are going to focus on this and we are going to commit to it,” he said.
All forms of technology will be used, he added, as well as traffic devices and a campaign to get the word out through the media.
“We have to emphasize the behavior of drivers on the road,” he said. “The Highway Department is going to do their part. Drivers have to as well … We are committed to zero fatalities.”
Wriston said they will do all they can do, but “I cannot engineer around stupid.”
All fines in work zones are doubled, he added, and data is being used to target areas that may pose the most danger.
According to state Code, “any person who exceeds any posted speed restriction or traffic restriction at a construction site referred to in subsection (a) of this section by less than fifteen miles per hour is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than $200. Any person who exceeds any posted speed restriction or traffic restriction at a construction site referred to in subsection (a) of this section by fifteen miles per hour or more is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than $200 or confined in a regional jail not more than twenty days, or both.”
