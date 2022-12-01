The COVID-19 State of Emergency Declaration in West Virginia will end on Jan. 1, 2023.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his briefing on Wednesday, saying he actually issued the proclamation to end it more than two weeks ago.
“There was no reason to make a big deal out of it,” he said, explaining why he waited so long to announce it. “I saw no reason to make a great big hoopla out of it.”
Justice said when the State of Emergency is lifted very little impact will result since it is no longer needed, considering the drop in COVID cases and all the things that are in place to deal with what is now an “endemic,” and not a pandemic. An endemic is not as widespread or disruptive and is more manageable.
The State of Emergency was declared on March 16, 2020, after the spread of COVID continued rapidly around the world and in the U.S.
Justice said the reason for it was to give the state flexibility in taking needed action quickly, including mobilizing the National Guard, streamlining government bureaucracy in many areas and giving the Governor more power to make decisions like mandatory masks and business closings.
“There is no reason now for emergency responses,” he said Wednesday. “We kept it in effect and we utilized it properly.”
Justice also said ending the emergency was vetted carefully, not only for the need but also for federal funding.
“We made sure the lifting of it would not jeopardize any federal dollars coming to us,” he said. “We need to move on and that is exactly what we are doing.”
Justice said his state team did the “best we could possibly do” to handle the pandemic.
“We did it and we did it right,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
