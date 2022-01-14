CHARLESTON — West Virginia continues to see a growing spike in positive new COVID cases, with the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) reporting 5,457 in just one day Wednesday.
The total number of active cases has risen to 14,817.
Another 22 deaths were also reported, including a 69-year-old male from Mercer County.
Total number of COVID-related deaths in the state reached 5,503 Thursday.
Hospitalizations of COVID patients have also continued to climb, up to 861 on Thursday with 217 in ICUs and 135 on ventilators.
Mercer County is seeing a surge as well, with 632 new cases reported from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12.
Before the holidays, a large percentage of positive cases in Mercer County were in the 25 and below age group.
But the DHHR reports that has now changed with the 31 to 50 age range seeing the uptick in cases.
McDowell and Monroe counties have seen the same shift to that age range.
Both are also seeing more new cases, with McDowell reporting 150 new cases last week and Monroe 137.
The strain more COVID hospitalizations is creating for hospitals around the state has been a focus of state officials.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice directed his Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) and his COVID-19 pandemic leadership team to review and approve requests from West Virginia hospitals for additional staffing support from the National Guard.
When a hospital sees the need for extra staffing assistance due to a COVID surge, a request by hospital leadership to its local emergency manager will be relayed to the JIATF, which will work with its many partners for coordination. The staffing relief process was developed by the JIATF, reviewed by pandemic leadership, and approved by the Governor.
“The West Virginia National Guard is fully prepared to assist our hospital partners who have been at the frontline of this pandemic,” said Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General of the WVNG. “A team of liaison officers and representatives from our JIATF have been conducting assessments today with our hospitals that are in need. The National Guard is ready, as always, to support the State of West Virginia at the Governor’s direction.”
Charleston Area Medical Center and Grafton City Hospital have already made a request for help and the JIATF will be working with these hospitals to offer assistance.
Task Force director retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said last week staffing is the number one problem and made the point all residents can help by getting vaccinated and boosted.
“The bottom line is, unvaccinated West Virginians are delaying critical care for other fellow West Virginians,” he said of the many non-COVID related cases where treatment may be jeopardized with an overrun of COVID patients.
Hoyer said he expects the number of COVID patients in hospitals will go “much higher,” but it’s not a matter of having enough beds, it’s a matter of having the personnel to take care of the patients in them.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
