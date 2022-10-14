An initiative to push for natural gas rather than coal to aid European allies has drawn fire from the West Virginia Coal Association.
Chris Hamilton, president of the association, called the Partnership to Address Global Emissions (PAGE) plan, led by the natural gas industry, “irresponsible.”
“Our European allies are struggling to acquire the fuel they’ll need for consumer home heating and industrial purposes.,” he said. “They require all means necessary – coal, gas and intermittent sources – to power their economies for the foreseeable future. Calling for the eradication of coal is nothing more than a political hook on their part to incentivize gas pipeline development in America.”
The group of natural gas production and transmission companies, led by EQT, TC Energy and Williams Company, launched PAGE with the goal to “replace foreign coal with a reliable, affordable supply of cleaner U.S. natural gas,” Hamilton said.
“The United States has the ability to develop both coal and gas for domestic and international use and Americans should not tolerate one industry working to replace the other,” he said. “Frankly, unlike natural gas, the infrastructure to mine, transport and ship coal is already in place. The world needs America’s high quality thermal and metallurgical coals for power generation and steel making. The European Union is working to replace upwards of 45 m/tons of Russian coal and American coal is tailor-made for Europe’s electric generation facilities and coking ovens.”
Hamilton said recent world events demonstrate that “coal is the only base fuel for power generation that can withstand acts of terrorism and provide around-the-clock reliable energy and enhanced national security.”
The West Virginia Coal Association is supportive of an “all-of-the-above energy strategy,” he said, but believes the U.S. should not trade one energy job for another or unnecessarily shorten the life of these foundational contributors to our economy and industrial job base.
A recent study by the Bureau of Business and Economics Research at West Virginia University found that the nation’s coal industry accounts for 371,000 high paying jobs across Americas heartland and contributes $261 billion dollars into the national economy.
According to an article in Berkshire Hathaway’s Businesswire, PAGE will “advocate for policies that enable the development of the infrastructure needed to increase production and export of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace foreign coal and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”
“If the U.S. unlocks the full potential of LNG to replace international coal, the emissions reductions would be equivalent to electrifying every U.S. vehicle, powering every U.S. home with rooftop solar and doubling U.S. wind capacity combined,” Toby Z. Rice, chief executive officer of EQT Corporation and one of PAGE’s founding members, said in the Businesswire article. “All we need is the green light to build the infrastructure that will let us get natural gas from where it is produced to where it can be used.”
Over the past 15 years, the U.S. has led the world in GHG emissions reductions, driven in large part by switching electricity production from coal to natural gas, which generates considerably fewer CO2 emissions, the article said. During this time, over 200 U.S. coal plants closed. This year, however, foreign coal demand is on the rise, exacerbated by skyrocketing energy prices and Russia’s war against Ukraine. In 2022, coal usage is forecasted to match its all-time high, which was reached in 2013.
According to the EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration), natural gas was used to produce 38.3 percent of the country’s electricity in 2021, with coal at 21.8 percent. Nuclear produced 18.9 percent of the energy with renewables (wind, hydropower, solar, biomass and geothermal) producing 20.1 percent of the market.
West Virginia is a net energy supplier to other states and provides about 5 percent of the nation’s total energy, almost half of it from coal production, the EIA reports. However, because of increases in natural gas and natural gas liquids production from the Marcellus and Utica shales in northern West Virginia, natural gas surpassed coal for the first time in 2019 and became the largest contributor to the state’s energy economy.
Production from the Marcellus and Utica-Point Pleasant shale formations contributed to the state’s rank as the nation’s fifth-largest producer of marketed natural gas in 2020.
Two new natural gas pipelines intending to transport natural gas from those formations were planned but the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACC) project was shut down last year by Dominion Energy citing ongoing legal concerns
The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), which is more than 90 percent complete, remains on hold because of litigation involving federal permits.
Both W.Va. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito are pushing to reform the federal environmental permitting process to streamline obtaining permits as well as speeding up of the resolution of any court cases arising from them.
One of the purposes of the MVP, they said, is to help provide LGN for the overseas market.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}“{/span}Completion of the MVP, which is 94 percent complete, will allow the United States to unleash our abundant supply of clean American energy by unlocking 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, lowering prices at home and allowing us to backfill our allies around the world currently relying on Vladimir Putin and other dictators,” Manchin said recently.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
