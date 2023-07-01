The Mountain State is closing the current fiscal year with another record surplus.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that West Virginia’s cumulative revenue collections for fiscal year 2023 will come in at $1.8 billion over estimate. That would be a new record for the best single-year revenue surplus, according to the Republican governor.
It also marks the second year in a row where the state recorded its largest single-year revenue surplus.
“This is an unbelievable accomplishment, and is undeniable proof that the days of West Virginia being known as poor, backward, and behind-the-times are over once and for all,” Justice said in a prepared statement. “West Virginia is growing, our people are employed and raising their families here, companies from all over the world are investing in us, and we’ve changed the image of our state to the outside world in a major way.”
The Republican-controlled super majority in the West Virginia Legislature largely funded its tax relief plan earlier this year based upon the record revenue surplus. The tax relief bills return more than $750 million to state residents, including a reduction in the personal income tax.
Justice said he will work with lawmakers to find a good use for any unappropriated funds that remain for “wise investments” such as infrastructure and tourism.
“All West Virginians should take a lot of pride in this historic announcement, because, at the end of the day, this money belongs to them,” Justice said. “The records we’ve shattered with the close of this fiscal year are all-time historic and will be written into the history books forevermore.”
At the close of the fiscal year, which was midnight Saturday, total collections in West Virginia were expected to clock in at approximately $6.5 billion — 10 percent ahead of prior year adjusted collections. That’s the first time in state history that final collections for a single year have exceeded $6 billion, according to the governor’s office.
The fiscal year data released Friday by the governor’s office also reported:
• Severance tax collections set a record of nearly $950 million, a 24 percent increase from the prior year, with taxes from natural gas accounting for roughly 60 percent of total collections.
• Corporation net income tax collections grew at 14 percent and totaled $420 million, topping a record set 15 years ago in 2008.
• Personal income tax collections set a new record of $2.66 billion, despite a rate reduction of 21.25 percent that kicked in after the West Virginia Legislature passed and Justice the state’s new tax-cut legislation.
• Consumer sales tax reached a record $1.75 billion, growing by about 5.7 percent from last year, and interest income tax collections reached an all-time record of more than $132.4 million.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
