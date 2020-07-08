WASHINGTON, D.C. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey claimed another U.S. Supreme Court victory late Monday as a stay was granted regarding a Montana federal judge’s ruling that could have impacted pipeline projects around the country.
The original lawsuit focused on a permit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used to authorize the Keystone XL pipeline to cross a waterway. The ruling revoked the permit and suspended all work on the crossing until it was compliant with the Endangered Species Act.
But the injunction initially had a nationwide impact, possibly stopping other water crossings involving pipelines and the permitting process, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), a 303-mile natural gas pipeline that runs through Monroe and Summers counties as well as Giles County in Virginia.
“The concept of one district court judge paralyzing the construction of pipelines across our country is very disconcerting,” Morrisey said of the Keystone decision, which prompted a West Virginia and Texas-led 18-state coalition to ask the Supreme Court to stay the decision’s application to any other project.
“This decision will help protect West Virginia jobs and ensures that one Montana district court judge doesn’t possess the power to drive national policy on such a critical issue,” Morrisey said, adding that the Supreme Court’s move lifts what had been a sudden and unexpected halt to construction projects far beyond and unrelated to the project in question.
Without a stay by the Supreme Court, he said, the district court order in Montana would have immediately disrupted the economy at an already precarious time as the projects — and the energy resources they provide — are critical to each state.
The states contended the district court ruling would make needed infrastructure projects significantly more costly and time-consuming — and potentially render some completely unfeasible.
“Unfortunately, the Supreme Court’s decision comes on the heels of a deeply disappointing announcement Sunday to halt construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) – a shortsighted move that will cost West Virginians more than 1,500 jobs,” Morrisey said. “If ever there was a time to revisit a decision, this would be it.”
Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, which had already poured more than $4 billion into the ACP, pulled out of the $8 billion natural gas pipeline project, citing a “legally uncertain” future involving permitting as well as additional costs created by more delays.
According to the statement released by both companies on Sunday, even if the Montana stay were to be granted, the impact may not go away.
“The potential for a Supreme Court stay of the district court’s injunction would not ultimately change the judicial venue for appeal nor decrease the uncertainty associated with an eventual ruling,” the companies said. “The Montana district court decision is also likely to prompt similar challenges in other Circuits related to permits issued under the nationwide program including for ACP.”
Maury Johnson, a Monroe County landowner who has opposed both pipelines from the beginning and is an executive committee member of POWHR (Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights), said the stay may give the Corps of Engineers pause.
“It was a bit surprising that the U.S. Supreme Court intervened in this case at such an early date of litigation—particularly considering the previous NWP (Nationwide Permit) 12 case that was applied to revoke the NWP 12 Permit in West Virginia,” he said. “This case in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals led to the halting of the MVP in WV and VA, but also the ACP in WV, Va. and NC. I would be surprised if the USACE (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) issues any permits to any of those pipelines where the stay was lifted by the Supreme Court. Just because they can, doesn’t mean they will.”
The decision to drop the ACP also was not impacted by the success of another coalition led by Morrisey which recently convinced the High Court to overturn a Richmond court’s decision involving a permitting issue that had stalled crossing the Appalachian Trail. Both the ACP and MVP were stalled at the crossings, with the MVP crossing on top of Peters Mountain bordering Monroe County and Giles County.
The ACP would have transported natural gas from North Central West Virginia 600 miles to North Carolina and the MVP is a 42-inch diameter pipe that is slated to move natural gas from the same source to Chatham, Va.
Both pipelines have been delayed because of protests and court battles, increasing the price tags.
The MVP, which is operated by EQM Midstream Partners in Pittsburgh, was in 2014 slated to cost about $3.5 billion and go into operation in late 2018.
That price has now jumped to an estimated minimum of $5.5 billion, according to a MVP press release, which also said the project is 92 percent complete with 80 percent of the pipeline work done and an in-service date of early 2021.
However, permits are still pending and in litigation involving crossing the Jefferson National Forest and waterbodies.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
