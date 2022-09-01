By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Another public utility in the region is seeking a rate increase.
West Virginia American Water Company has filed for a 4.95 percent increase in residential water rates to help fund approximately $48.7 million in infrastructure replacement and system updates beginning in January, according to a legal advertisement in the Daily Telegraph. It is the second rate increase sought by the company in recent months.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission approved an 8 percent rate increase for the company back in March, which increased residential water bills by $4.58 a month.
The latest filing, if approved by the PSC, would raise monthly residential bills by about $2.95 a month. Commercial customers would see their monthly bills increase by $12.91 a month.
The company also proposes to implement a distribution system improvement charge to recover the replacement of transmission and distribution mains, valves, hydrants, tanks, meters, booster stations and service lines, according to the filing.
The PSC has scheduled a procedural hearing in the case for Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at the commission’s office at 201 Brooks Street, Charleston.
No local public hearing dates have been announced at this time.
West Virginia American Water Company has approximately 167,000 water customers in 19 counties, including Mercer.
It is not the only public utility in the region seeking a rate increase.
Appalachian Power has filed for a rate increase, which if approved by the PSC, would increase monthly residential bills by $18.41 a month.
Cardinal Natural Gas Company and Mountaineer Gas Company also recently filed for rate increases.
The rate increase being sought by Cardinal would increase monthly residential bills by $27.39 a month.
Cardinal Natural Gas Company serves about 3,400 customers in the Bluefield area.
The rate increase being sought by Mountaineer Gas would raise monthly residential bills by $25.08 a month.
Mountaineer Gas has 220,000 customers statewide, serving the Princeton area of Mercer County along with McDowell, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming counties.
The rate increases come at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high. Area residents are currently paying more for food, gas and other everyday household items.
