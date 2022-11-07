By Josephine E. Moore
For more than 30 years, the Helping Hands Community Resource Center in Beckley has provided food, clothing and other needed essentials to thousands of Raleigh County families in need.
As the number of people seeking help continues to grow, Edna Nasby, the director of the Helping Hands Community Resource Center, said they need the community’s help to provide the added essentials needed in the winter months.
Nasby said they serve roughly 500 families each month, which total about 1,000 people and range from children to adults and the elderly.
To assist those families during the colder months, Nasby said she has begun seeking donations in order to provide a blanket to every single person they serve.
“We have people who come in and they have a family of two, three, four – and you give them one blanket.”
“Then who gets the blanket?” Nasby said. “That’s why we want to give every person that comes here and their family a blanket.”
While it may seem like a lofty goal, Nasby said she has worked at the Helping Hands Community Resource Center for 20 years and has seen the generosity of this community firsthand.
“Everybody that comes in here, they’re so appreciative of it,” she said. “And later if they get to where they can help us, they bring stuff back to us or they volunteer and help.”
She added that they also need coats in all sizes.
Nasby said she already received 120 blankets from the Friends of Coal organization and is hoping for more donations in the coming days.
As the Helping Hands Community Resource Center is entirely staffed by roughly 60 volunteers, Nasby said none of their work would be possible without community support.
In order to provide food as well as some toiletries to Raleigh County families once a month, Nasby said they rely on grant funding as well as donations from the community.
She said they regularly receive donations of food from Kroger, Food Lion and Mountaineer Food Bank as well as designated funds as part of people’s estate.
The center also collects clothing for newborns to adults which they distribute.
To qualify for these services, which are all offered free of charge, Nasby said each person must register with them as well as provide proof that they live in Raleigh County.
For individuals who may life outside of Raleigh County or are homeless, Nasby said they still do whatever they can to provide assistance.
“Our rule is no one leaves here without something to eat,” Nasby said.
While Nasby is well past the age when most would be enjoying retirement, she said she’s never been one to sit back when there’s work to be done.
“I worked for 33 years at (Beckley ARH) as the director of human resources,” she said. “When I retired, about three months went by and I thought, ‘I can’t do this’ ... So I thought, ‘Well, I’m gonna go down and volunteer.’”
Now it’s been 20 years and Nasby said she can’t imagine doing anything else because of all the lives she been able to touch.
Nasby said she remembers one time when a little boy came in with his family and told Nasby that it was his birthday and that he was turning 4.
But instead of being excited, Nasby said the boy started crying because his mother had told him they didn’t have the money to buy a birthday cake.
“So, I told them to wait a bit and I go back to the fella boxing up the food and said, ‘Fella, we’ve got to come up with a cake even if we have to go buy one’ ... bought that time – ‘cause God works — another fella came in and he had a birthday cake,” Nasby said.
She said the little boy was so happy to have a cake for his birthday that he hugged her legs. Nasby said they were also able to grant another birthday wish for the boy, which was a red sweater.
She said the sweater was far too big for the little boy but he didn’t care; he was happy to have another one of his birthday wishes fulfilled. “That’s why we do what we do,” Nasby said. “We really take care of our clients.”
Located at 106 First Ave. in Beckley, the Helping Hands Community Resource Center is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday.
Donations of any kind can be dropped off during normal business hours.
For more information, call the Helping Hands Community Resource Center at 304-253-3467.
