CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is questioning the decision by DirectTV to cancel Newsmax, a network that is popular with conservative viewers.
Morrisey, a Republican, said he sent a "poignant letter" to the CEO of DirecTV Friday raising concerns over the company’s recent cancellation of Newsmax.
“It’s been two years coming that this company was pressured by left-wing lawmakers to silence conservative news channels,” Morrisey said, writing in the letter that “while some may object to the views and opinions expressed on Newsmax, the same is true of liberal-leaning channels such as MSNBC.”
Morrisey said it all started two years ago when two members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology sent a letter to DirecTV’s parent company and others urging it to cancel carriage of conservative media outlets.
“Giving in to demands for politically motivated corporate censorship will only breed more demands in the future,” Morrisey wrote in the letter. “Neither DirecTV nor the channels it carries should face an ongoing concern over whether programming is acceptable to powerful political elites.”
Other Republican officials also have questioned the company's decision to cancel Newmax in recent days.
