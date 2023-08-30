West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that a representative from his office will meet with Bluefield area residents next week to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, which is located at 619 Bland Street.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.